Nebraska could raise legal age for e-cigarettes to 21

An apparent surge in vaping among Nebraska teenagers is prompting a new push from lawmakers to raise the age limit on e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 and ban their use in bars, restaurants and workplaces.

School officials say the crackdown would help them fight the growing use of e-cigarettes among young people.

Grand Island Public Schools board member Lisa Albers says it’s a problem for every school in the state and part of a national epidemic that is leading to young people with nicotine addictions.

Sen. Dan Quick, of Grand Island, says he introduced the bill out of concern for public health.

Industry officials say raising the vaping age without changing Nebraska’s smoking age of 18 could lead to more students smoking traditional cigarettes.