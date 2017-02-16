Nebraska Court of Appeals to Convene at Chadron State College

The Nebraska Court of Appeals will be in session on the campus of Chadron State College the morning of April 11, 2017.

This visit will mark the first time that the Court of Appeals will hold court in the Nebraska panhandle. Chief Judge Frankie Moore, along with Judges Everett Inbody and Francie Riedmann will hear cases at 9:30 a.m. at the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom, Chadron.

Judge Moore noted that it has long been a goal of the Court of Appeals to hold court in Chadron. “We appreciate working with Chadron State College, as well as the local judges and bar association, to hold an argument session on campus. We look forward to having both college and area high school students in attendance,” said Moore.

The Court of Appeals will listen to several cases during the morning, followed by an open question and answer session with judges and students. Students will be given detailed case descriptions of each case in order to help them follow the legal arguments.

Chadron State College students, along with government classes from area high schools, are invited to attend. Reporters, including student journalists, are also welcome.

This college campus initiative, designed by judges of the Court of Appeals, is intended to provide Nebraskans the opportunity to learn about the judicial branch, specifically the workings of the appellate level system. The Court has previously held arguments in Peru, Lincoln, Kearney, Seward, Fremont, and Crete.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals is the state’s second-highest court and reviews appeals from state trial court decisions. A decision of the Nebraska Court of Appeals is final unless a party is granted further review by the Nebraska Supreme Court. The six judges on the Court of Appeals issue an average of over 350 written opinions each year.