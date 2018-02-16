Nebraska Department of Labor Opening Sidney Job Center

The Nebraska Department of Labor will open a new job center in Sidney next week.

The new office will be located at 2246 Jackson Street and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will provide a variety of services to businesses and job seekers.

Services will include: Employment and Training Assistance, Reemployment Program, Resume and Interview Preparation, Career-Focused Workshops, Veteran Services, Interest and Skill Assessments, Recruitment Help, Interviewing Space and Labor Market Information.

“Opening a job center in Sidney will allow us to better serve western Nebraska and help make connections between job seekers and employers in that area,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

NDOL also has job centers in 14 other locations throughout the state, providing resources to employers and workers and referring them to various programs and partner agencies. The Department also provides services virtually through NEworks.nebraska.gov, a job website where employers can post jobs and filter candidates, and job seekers can apply for jobs, post their resumes and file for unemployment insurance benefits.

The Sidney job center can be reached at 308-254-4429. For more information about Department of Labor services and a listing of locations, go to dol.nebraska.gov.