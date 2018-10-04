Nebraska earns $1.7M in federal bonuses for SNAP handling

Nebraska has earned $1.7 million in federal performance bonuses after regaining its top-tier ranking in processing food stamp applications.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that state officials announced Thursday that Nebraska will get nearly $1.35 million for fiscal year 2017 and $335,846 for the previous year.

Officials say Nebraska earned the money for above-average accuracy in denying applications and ending benefits to households that don’t qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The state ranked second-best nationally in 2017 and fourth-best in 2016.

Matt Wallen is director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Children and Family Services. He says the money will be used to enhance AccessNebraska, the call center system used to process applications for food assistance, Medicaid and other public benefits.