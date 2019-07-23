Nebraska economic development director to leave post

Nebraska’s state economic development director is leaving his post next month.

Director Dave Rippe plans to return to his hometown of Hastings to work in real estate and talent development after he steps down on Aug. 9.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the departure Monday, praising Rippe for his “outstanding service” to the state and his help in winning national economic development awards.

Ricketts says he has already begun a search to replace Rippe, who started working for the state in January 2016. An interim director will lead the agency until a full-time replacement is chosen.

Ricketts credited Rippe for leading a state economic development team that recently attracted investments from companies including Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Rippe is the third person to lead the department under Ricketts.