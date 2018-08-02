class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326912 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Economic Development Director visits Scottsbluff and KNEB

BY Kevin Mooney | August 2, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska Economic Development Director visits Scottsbluff and KNEB
Nebraska Economic Development Director Dave Rippe with Kevin Mooney on KNEB. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development says he realizes the state’s Tax Advantage Act must provide more high paying jobs for the tax incentives being provided.

Dave Rippe stopped by KNEB during a visit to Scottsbluff today and indicated as the state’s job creation law gets reviewed by lawmakers, the emphasis must be on getting better jobs.

Rippe said, “How do we look at our state resources and talk  about the return on our  investments, and move the resources into the highest performing  part of that portfolio. So as we look at Nebraska Advantage that approach is top of mind.”

Rippe also touted the state’s Business and Innovation Act, which, provides funds for small and developing businesses. Rippe says in seven years, the program has created 600 jobs that are paying  thirty percent more than the average Nebraska wage.

Rippe also told KNEB News improving the state’s housing is also part of the economic development puzzle and lauded Senator Stinner for pushing his workforce housing legislation approved by lawmakers and  signed by Governor Pete Ricketts . Rippe said “homes are where jobs sleep.”

Rippe also indicated the state is working on bringing some of the artifacts from the Japanese museum here in Scottsbluff to the 50th annual U.S. Midwest-Japan Trade Association Conference in Omaha this fall. Rippe says the artifacts will help exhibit the strong ties between Japan and Nebraska. Two to three hundred Japanese business people will be interacting with half a dozen Midwest Governors during the conference.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments