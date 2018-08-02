Nebraska Economic Development Director visits Scottsbluff and KNEB

The Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development says he realizes the state’s Tax Advantage Act must provide more high paying jobs for the tax incentives being provided.

Dave Rippe stopped by KNEB during a visit to Scottsbluff today and indicated as the state’s job creation law gets reviewed by lawmakers, the emphasis must be on getting better jobs.

Rippe said, “How do we look at our state resources and talk about the return on our investments, and move the resources into the highest performing part of that portfolio. So as we look at Nebraska Advantage that approach is top of mind.”

Rippe also touted the state’s Business and Innovation Act, which, provides funds for small and developing businesses. Rippe says in seven years, the program has created 600 jobs that are paying thirty percent more than the average Nebraska wage.

Rippe also told KNEB News improving the state’s housing is also part of the economic development puzzle and lauded Senator Stinner for pushing his workforce housing legislation approved by lawmakers and signed by Governor Pete Ricketts . Rippe said “homes are where jobs sleep.”

Rippe also indicated the state is working on bringing some of the artifacts from the Japanese museum here in Scottsbluff to the 50th annual U.S. Midwest-Japan Trade Association Conference in Omaha this fall. Rippe says the artifacts will help exhibit the strong ties between Japan and Nebraska. Two to three hundred Japanese business people will be interacting with half a dozen Midwest Governors during the conference.