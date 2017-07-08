Nebraska extension educator interns as associate director

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle District has announced a new Associate Research and Extension Director Intern, AREDI, Dr. Jeff Bradshaw. He is transitioning into his new role this month.

The internship is a model to provide opportunities for staff to take on an administrative role for a year.

“We saw the need to give people some administrative experience as they may or may not decide on a career in administration,” said Dr. Jack Whittier, director at the extension. “This is a way to let them test the water a bit.”

Bradshaw, is the entomologist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, his work includes research and extension education. Within the month Bradshaw and Whittier will work on splitting his current duties to allow him take on administrative ones.

“The breakdown is 50/50,” Whittier said. “Jeff will have primary responsibilities at the center, which will then allow me to work more directly at the county level.”

Jim Schild, who previously held the Associate Director position, will continue as an extension educator.

“This should in not be seen in any way as a negative for Jim,” Whittier said. “I’m grateful to him for the support, guidance, wisdom and experience he has shown me during the three years I have been director and I wish him well in the future.”