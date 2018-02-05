Nebraska Farm Bureau Announces the Hiring of Three New Regional Managers

LINCOLN, NEB. – Leann Robitaille of Omaha, Neb., Nick Haack of Upland, Neb., and Heidi Pieper of Farnam, Neb., have accepted regional manager positions within the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Rob Robertson, Nebraska Farm Bureau chief administrator said Feb. 1. Robitaille will serve as the Southeast regional manager, Haack will be the first to serve in the newly formed South Central region as regional manager and Pieper will serve as the Southwest regional manager.

“With the ever-increasing challenges facing our members and Nebraska agriculture, it is imperative the Nebraska Farm Bureau continues to grow and expand its influence in the grassroots advocacy world and with its efforts to attract new members. These three individuals bring excellent skill sets to these positions and they have a lot of new ideas and energy that they will bring to our organization. It is important that we, as staff, empower our members to fulfill our vision to be the trusted voice of Nebraska farm and ranch families,” Robertson said.

Leann Robitaille graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an Agribusiness degree. Prior to joining Nebraska Farm Bureau, Robitaille served a variety of non-profits in leadership development, event management, and in leadership roles. She grew up on her family farm in Franklin County and has lived the past 12 years in West Omaha. Robitaille and her husband John, have five children together. She is a member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau and is excited to bring her personal attention, leadership skills, and passions to Nebraska Farm Bureau to promote agriculture in Nebraska.

Nick Haack graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences. He lives with his wife, Melissa, and their five children on a farm near Upland. Prior to joining Nebraska Farm Bureau, he was the owner/operator of Arrow H Farm and Ranch Services. Haack brings an excellent skill set to this position. He has been through the rank and file of Nebraska Farm Bureau and understands how our grassroots system works. He has a passion for agriculture, is a member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau, and is excited about working with fellow Farm Bureau members in the South Central region.

Heidi Pieper graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Studies. She and her husband, Tyler, run a small cow/calf farm outside of Farnam and are members of the Frontier County Farm Bureau. They have two foster children and welcomed a son in December. They feel blessed to live, work, and raise a family in the agricultural industry. Pieper is excited to serve the Southwest Region and looks forward to connecting and serving Nebraska Farm Bureau members.

All three will begin their duties with Nebraska Farm Bureau in February.