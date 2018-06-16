class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317943 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Farm Bureau fears tariffs will hurt trade with China

BY Kevin Mooney | June 16, 2018
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says he fears Friday’s action by the Trump administration to move forward with $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese products will only amplify the major issues in America’s trading relationship with China.

“Preliminary Nebraska Farm Bureau analysis shows on a per unit basis, Nebraska’s export relationship with China in 2016 amounted to $2.29/bushel for soybeans, $26.36/head for beef (hides & skins), and $3.82 per head for pork. These figures are quite significant to the overall dollar amount farmers and ranchers receive for these commodities.”

Nelson says eight counties exceed $20 million in terms of value of exports to China and 41 counties exceed $10 million. The average export value to China across all counties is $9.4 million. The average export value to China per farm across all counties is about $16,600.

Nelson added “While the entirety of the U.S./China trading relationship won’t disappear overnight, these actions will have significant consequences which have the potential to greatly damage farm and ranch families for years to come.”

