Nebraska FFA Announces Proficiency Winners

The 90th Nebraska FFA Convention first general session took place on April 4, 2018 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska with state officer Kelli Mashino serving as the session chairperson. Kelli is originally from the Boyd County FFA chapter, advised by Mr. Jerome Engelhaupt.



Nebraska FFA welcomed Dean of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Dr. Tiffany Heng-Moss. Dean Heng-Moss spoke about the importance of the student leadership Nebraska FFA members exhibit, her enthusiasm for those students and agriculture on UNL’s campus, and her love for Nebraska FFA.

Proficiency Award Area Top Individuals Chapter Sponsor Agricultural Communications Seth Pierce West Point T-L Foundation, Inc. Agricultural Education Sabrina Sack Waverly UNL Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communication Agricultural Mechanics Fabrication and Design Caitlin Langer Riverside Frank J. Fleecs Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship Lane Tomasek Central City Braden Badertscher Power Your Potential Foundation Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement Jacce Beck Ainsworth Plains Equipment Group Agricultural Processing Jackson Eisenhauer Bloomfield Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship Ariel Larsen Stuart AgriGold Agricultural Sales Placement Dani Liable West Holt RobSeeCo Agricultural Services Blake Kirchoff Superior Maxwell Agri Service, LLC Agriscience Research- Animal Systems Casey Coburn West Holt Merck Animal Health Agriscience Research- Integrated Systems Brock Vetick Lyons-Decatur Northeast Frank J. Fleecs Agriscience Research- Plant Science Audrey Worthing Elm Creek UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, UNL Center for Plant Science Innovation Automotive Technology Whitten Giles Rock County Nebraska FFA Alumni Council Beef Production Entrepreneurship Jacob Barwick Alma Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Production Placement Chase Albers Wisner-Pilger Nebraska Cattlemen Dairy Production Placement Anthony Beavers Schickley Midwest Dairy Association Diversified Agricultural Production Jordan Popp Broken Bow Nebraska Corn Board Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship Wesley Wach Hayes Center Nebraska Independent Crop Consultants Association Diversified Crop Production Placement Grady Johnson Holdrege Nebraska Independent Crop Consultants Association Diversified Horticulture Jacob Kock Auburn CF Industries Diversified Livestock Production Donovan Buss York Nebraska Corn Board Electrical Technology Marcus Spontanski Stanton Nebraska Public Power District Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management Maria Harthoorn Ainsworth Raymond and Jolene Ward FFA Endowment Equine Science Entrepreneurship Talli Pokorny Wheeler Central First National Bank Equine Science Placement Blaine Jacobi Twin River Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production Rebecca Wulf Logan View Nebraska Soybean Board & Nebraska Soybean Association

Food Science and Technology Megan Erickson Rock County Norris FFA Boosters Forage Production Breydon Mlady West Holt Bayer CropScience Forest Management and Products Henry Beel Ainsworth Nebraska Agribusiness Club Fruit Production Thomas Cardwell Saint Paul Four Seasons Fundraising Goat Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement Caleb tenBensel Cambridge Nebraska FFA Alumni Council Grain Production Entrepreneurship Logan Becher Leigh/Clarkson Nebraska Wheat Board Grain Production Placement James Battershaw Valentine Aurora Cooperative Health and Human Services Lily Pickrel Fullerton Omaha Agribusiness Club Home and/or Community Development Abby Miller Mead Nebraska Rural Radio Network Hospitality, Restaurant, and Tourism Management Gavin Oliver Wilber-Clatonia Frank J. Fleecs Landscape Management Kate Cooper Waverly Nebraska Nursery and Landscape Association Nursery Operations Katelyn Steffensmeier Howells-Dodge Nebraska Nursery and Landscape Association Outdoor Recreation Emma Goosic Franklin Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Poultry Production Austin Jarecke Stuart Smart Chicken – Tecumseh Poultry Sheep Production Kale Strizek Central Northeast Nebraska Sheep Breeders Association Small Animal Production and Care Danie Brandl Humphrey Wilber-Clatonia FFA Alumni Specialty Animal Production Jacob Sprunk Lakeview Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association Specialty Crop Production Molly Luhrs Chase County Janet’s Jungle Swine Production Entrepreneurship Mekenzie Beattie S-E-M Nebraska Pork Producers Association Swine Production Placement Cort Pokorney Leigh Nebraska Pork Producers Association Turf Grass Management Layne Miller Lyons-Decatur Northeast Frank J. Fleecs Vegetable Production Grant Bonifas Aurora Hartman Hydroponic Tomatoes Veterinary Science Brooke Bell David City Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association Wildlife Management Talon Petska Ord Nebraska Pheasants Forever State Council

State Vice President Hailey Coufal gave her retiring address entitled “We Get To” during the first general session, and she encouraged Nebraska FFA members to appreciate the opportunities in their lives. The briefest interactions influence our attitudes and productivities. “One little act of appreciation can motivate, inspire, and even change a life.”

The exciting opening session of the 90th Nebraska FFA Convention included a moving message from Melvin Adams from Texas. He was a two-time All-American NCAA basketball player, and now shares his passion for travel and life. “Don’t quit! You got one more move.” Adams shared a message of perseverance no matter the situation, and that we are important, cared for, and in charge of our own decisions. “You are great – not because you won an award, not because of the money you don’t have to impress the people that you don’t like, but because of the one hair that you were born with that makes you different.”

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

