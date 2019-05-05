Nebraska FFA Foundation Announces Grant Opportunities for Agricultural Education Programs and Students

The Nebraska FFA Foundation is now seeking applications for 2019-20 local chapter grants and storm relief fund grants.

The local chapter grant program, in its third year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Funds are provided by supporters of the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund.

This year, grant requests may be any amount up to $10,000 each. Applications are being accepted until June 30, 2019. Successful proposals from 2018-19 varied from greenhouse repairs to a CNC router to grow towers to animal learning lab.

New this year, the Nebraska FFA Foundation has designated storm relief funds available. FFA members and chapters needing support for their local program or supervised agricultural experience because of the recent flooding or blizzards can apply for these funds through the local chapter grant application.

“Our Board has worked very hard for many years to develop sustainable funding so that we can focus on supporting not just the Nebraska FFA Association, but Nebraska’s agricultural education programs, students and teachers,” says Stacey Agnew, Executive Director. “I know there are many programs in Nebraska that need more financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture and am excited for the potential of this program.”

To learn more, visit www.neffafoundation.org.