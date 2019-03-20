Nebraska flood damage losses estimated to hit $1.4 billion

State officials say the flooding that swept Nebraska has caused nearly $1.4 billion in estimated losses and damage.

Governor Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that roads, levies and other infrastructure have sustained an estimated $449 million in damage.

Damage to private homes and businesses has reached $85 million so far, and farmers have experienced $400 million in cattle losses and $440 million in crop losses.

Ricketts says an estimated 2,067 homes and 341 businesses have been damaged or destroyed in the flood.

Ricketts stressed that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. The numbers were included in the governor’s request for expedited assistance from the federal government.

The governor says 74 of Nebraska’s 93 counties and 85 of its cities are in a declared state of emergency.