Nebraska FSA Hiring Farm Loan Officer Trainees at Locations Across the State; Apply by July 29

USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska is seeking to fill five full-time Farm Loan Officer Trainee (FLOT) positions to be placed in locations across Nebraska.

USDA FSA in Nebraska is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. Be a part of our team and support the well-being of Nebraska agriculture.

FLOTs are hired to complete a two-year training program to become Farm Loan Officers. Farm Loan Officers assist in making, servicing and supervising loans and providing technical guidance and credit counseling to loan applicants and borrowers. Upon completion of training, the Farm Loan Officers will be placed in any of five locations. Applicants will have a choice of locations when they apply, and they can select more than one location as an option. The locations include:

Hall County – Grand Island, NE

Adams County – Hastings, NE

Dawson County – Lexington, NE

Keith-Arthur County – Ogallala, NE

Scotts Bluff County – Scottsbluff, NE

Two different announcements are listed on the USAjobs website for these FLOT positions; applicants should review both announcements and apply accordingly based on qualifications:

Announcement Number FSA-19-10554444-DE-NE-JD is for a Loan Assistant GS-1165-05/07 and is at the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/ GetJob/ViewDetails/539896900.

GetJob/ViewDetails/539896900. Announcement Number FSA-19-10554442-DE-NE-JD is for a Loan Specialist GS-1165-09 and is at the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/ GetJob/ViewDetails/539897300.

The position offers benefits such as health insurance, 401(k) plan, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, and flexible work schedules. These vacancy announcements will close Monday, July 29, 2019.