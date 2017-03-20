Nebraska Game & Parks Commission sets 2017-18 waterfowl season dates

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved 2017-18 waterfowl season dates during a March 17 meeting in Grand Island.

The Commission adopted waterfowl season orders that include opening the early teal season on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend – a week earlier than staff had proposed and the same as the 2016 teal season – as well as discontinuing the Public Nuisance and Health Hazard Order for crows in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Lincoln and Phelps counties. The 2017-18 waterfowl and crow season dates are:

Early Teal – Low Plains: Sept. 2-17; High Plains: Sept. 2-10. Daily Bag Limit: Six; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Duck and Coot – Zone 1: Oct. 14-Dec. 26; Zone 2: Oct. 7-Dec. 19 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 3: Oct. 26–Jan. 7 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 4: Oct. 7-Dec. 19; Daily Bag Limit: Six (with restrictions); Daily Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Youth – Zone 1: Oct. 7-8; Zone 2: Sept. 30-Oct. 1; Zone 3: Oct. 21-22; Zone 4: Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Daily Bag Limit: Six (with restrictions); Daily Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Dark Goose – East Unit: Oct. 30–Feb. 11; Niobrara: Oct. 30–Feb. 11; North Central: Oct. 7-Jan. 19; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 30–Feb. 11; Platte River Unit: Oct. 30–Feb. 11; Daily Bag Limit: Five; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

White-fronted Goose – Statewide: Oct. 7-Dec. 10 and Feb. 3-11; Daily Bag Limit: Three; Possession Limit: Three times the daily bag.

Light Goose – Statewide: Oct. 7-Dec. 31 and Jan. 24-Feb. 11; Daily Bag Limit: 50; Possession Limit: no limit

Light Goose Conservation Order – Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 12-April 5; East Zone: Feb. 12-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 12-April 5; Daily Bag and Possession Limits: no limits

Crow – Statewide: Oct. 1-Nov. 15 and Jan. 20-April 6.

Falconry – Concurrent with teal, youth and duck season dates, as well as: Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Feb. 25-March 10 in Low Plains and Oct. 7-Dec. 19 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 3: Feb. 25-March 10 in Low Plains and Oct. 26–Jan. 7 and Jan. 8-28 in High Plains; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10.

The Commission also approved a recommendation to amend park regulations to define camping units and campsite occupancy limits, as well as to define campsite registration and payment policies.

In addition, staff updates were given on big game, waterfowl research, agency social media and outreach efforts, and law enforcement activities.

There will be a public hearing at the Commission’s April 21 meeting in Norfolk pertaining to antelope, deer and elk seasons.