Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to watch solar eclipse from Carhenge

Governor Pete Ricketts plans to watch next month’s solar eclipse from one of Nebraska’s quirkiest roadside attractions.

Ricketts said Thursday he will travel to Carhenge in Alliance to view the eclipse on August 21.

Alliance is one of several Nebraska communities hosting viewing events because of its location. Viewers in the area will experience a total solar eclipse, in which the moon completely obscures the sun’s light for a few minutes.

Ricketts says he chose the site because eclipses are mystical events, and he thinks of Carhenge as one of the state’s most mystical sites. Carhenge is a replica of England’s Stonehenge, formed out of vintage American automobiles.