Nebraska governor hopeful Bob Krist can appear on Democratic ballot

Nebraska’s secretary of state says he will allow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist to appear on the party’s primary

ballot, despite a challenge from one of Krist’s opponents.

Secretary of State John Gale rejected arguments Tuesday from Democratic hopeful Tyler Davis. Davis says Krist didn’t follow a law that requires candidates to change party affiliation before the first Friday in December of the previous year. The Nebraska Republican Party raised the same question.

Krist had been a Republican but switched to “nonpartisan” in September. He took initial steps to create a “United Nebraska” party, but never finished the process. Earlier this month, he registered as a Democrat for that party’s May 15 primary.

Gale says changing from nonpartisan to Democrat is considered a declaration of party, not switching parties.