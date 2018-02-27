class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293734 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska governor hopeful Bob Krist can appear on Democratic ballot

BY Associated Press | February 27, 2018
Nebraska’s secretary of state says he will allow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist to appear on the party’s primary
ballot, despite a challenge from one of Krist’s opponents.

Secretary of State John Gale rejected arguments Tuesday from Democratic hopeful Tyler Davis. Davis says Krist didn’t follow a law that requires candidates to change party affiliation before the first Friday in December of the previous year. The Nebraska Republican Party raised the same question.

Krist had been a Republican but switched to “nonpartisan” in September. He took initial steps to create a “United Nebraska” party, but never finished the process. Earlier this month, he registered as a Democrat for that party’s May 15 primary.

Gale says changing from nonpartisan to Democrat is considered a declaration of party, not switching parties.

