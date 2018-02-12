Nebraska governor hopeful Krist joins Democratic Party

A Nebraska state senator who left the Republican Party to mount a third-party campaign against incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts has switched parties again.

The Douglas County Election Commission confirmed Monday that Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha has changed his party affiliation from nonpartisan to Democrat.

Krist has scheduled an announcement Tuesday with Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, a Democrat.

Krist had been a Republican who was appointed to the Legislature in 2009 by then-Gov. Dave Heineman. He clashed with the party repeatedly over the years, and announced in September that he would reregister as a nonpartisan to run for governor.

Krist encountered several legal hurdles, however, because of the requirements the state imposes on independent candidates to qualify for the ballot.