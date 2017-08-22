Nebraska Governor views eclipse at Carhenge

While attendance was lower than expected at Scottsbluff/Gering official viewing sites for the eclipse Monday, the same held true at Carhenge in Alliance, although a few thousand people were still on hand there for a unique viewing experience.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was one of the thousands on hand at Carhenge in Alliance Monday for the solar eclipse.

After the event, Ricketts told KNEB News he was especially happy to be sharing the experience with his daughter Margot, who joined him on the trip.

Ricketts said it was “one of the coolest things” he had ever seen in his life. He said the crowd really got into it with lots of cheers and excitement as the totality of the eclipse arrived.

The governor also said he was thrilled that his daughter Margot could join him for the once in a lifetime experience.

Alliance Tourism Director Kevin Howard told KNEB News they are hoping all of their preparations in advance of the event will lead to many people planning return trips to Alliance.

He said they worked hard on hospitality, keeping people safe, and providing a great experience that will hopefully bring some of the visitors back.