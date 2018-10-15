class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Nebraska governor’s son loses smartphone to Omaha mugger

BY Kevin Mooney | October 15, 2018
Police say the Nebraska governor’s son has been mugged near
his family’s home in Omaha.

A police report says 19-year-old Roscoe Ricketts was robbed at gunpoint around 9 p.m. Sunday as he was walking. The robber took Ricketts’ smartphone and then left the area in a white car. Police say Ricketts was not injured. No arrest has been reported.

He has appeared in election television ads for his father, Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts said Monday he doesn’t think the mugging was politically motivated and doubts the perpetrator knew who his son was. He says his son is doing fine, and he thanked Omaha police for their professionalism.

The state provides a home for the governor in Lincoln, but the family has maintained its Omaha residence.

