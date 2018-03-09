Nebraska groups rally behind Medicaid expansion ballot drive

A coalition of advocacy groups, state senators and

low-income residents are rallying behind a petition drive that would let voters decide whether to expand Medicaid in Nebraska.

The group Insure the Good Life kicked off its campaign Friday to place the issue on the November general election ballot.

Organizers need approximately 85,000 signatures by July 6 to qualify for the ballot.

If voters approve the measure, state officials would be directed to offer coverage to an estimated 90,000 low-income, childless residents who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid and aren’t eligible for tax subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Maine was the first state to expand Medicaid though a ballot initiative.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says it’s time for voters to address the issue after years of legislative inaction.