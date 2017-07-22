class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249303 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska high court rejects Norfolk bank killer’s appeal

BY Associated Press | July 22, 2017
KNEB/AP

The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a postconviction appeal by a death-row inmate who helped carry out one of the deadliest bank shootings in U.S. history.

The state’s high court on Friday upheld a lower court decision rejecting _without an evidentiary hearing _ Erick Vela’s motion for postconviction relief.

Vela claimed in the motion that his lawyer did such a poor job of defending him that his convictions should be rendered void.

Vela and two other men were each sentenced to death for killing five people at a U.S. Bank branch in Norfolk on Sept. 26, 2002. A fourth man who served as a lookout was sentenced to life.

Vela pleaded guilty in 2003 to five counts of first-degree murder.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
