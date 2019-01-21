Nebraska in the middle of most and least educated states list by Wallethub.com

A new study out by the website ‘Wallethub.com’ places Nebraska in the middle of their rankings of the most and least educated states of 2019.

The Cornhusker State’s score of 52.08 put us 22nd in overall rankings of 20 metrics lumped into two categories, Nebraska was ranked 19th in educational attainment, but 33rd in quality of education.

Colorado made the top 10 in the overall rankings, coming in at number 5; Wyoming was 24th, South Dakota 35th and Kansas was ranked 19th.

Massachusetts was the top-rated state, followed by Maryland and Vermont, nearly all of the bottom-10 states in the ranking are from the southeastern US.

You can view the rankings and the website’s methodology at https://wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/.