Nebraska jobless rate 2.8 percent for 5th month in a row

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2019
The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate remained 2.8 percent in December _ the fifth month in a row at
the figure.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the December 2017 rate of 2.9 percent.

Last month’s Nebraska rate was well below the national preliminary December figure of 3.9 percent _ a rise of two-tenths of a point from November.

Nonfarm employment in December was nearly 1.04 million _ up nearly 12,600 over the year but down more than 3,700 over the month.a

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
