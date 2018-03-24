class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299259 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | March 24, 2018
Nebraska jobless rate down to 2.8 percent in February

The Nebraska Labor Department says the preliminary February unemployment rate of 2.8 percent was a tenth of a point under the 2.9 percent of January and December.

The department said in a news release Friday that the new rate was down two-tenths of a point from the 3 percent of February 2017.

This February’s rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which was unchanged at 4.1 percent.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says the state labor force and number of employed workers both increased again in February.

