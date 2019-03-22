class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374274 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | March 22, 2019
Nebraska jobless rate remained 2.8 percent in February

Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in February at 2.8 percent _ the seventh month in a row at that
figure.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary February rate was a tenth of a point under the year-ago figure of 2.9 percent. It also was well below the new national figure of 3.8 percent, which is down two-tenths of a point from 4 percent in January.

The preliminary nonfarm employment figure last month was 1.01 million, up nearly 3,800 over the year and up nearly 1,000 over the month.

