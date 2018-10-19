class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342208 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Nebraska jobless rate unchanged at 2.8 percent in September

BY Dave Strang | October 19, 2018
The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in September _ unchanged from the August figure.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the year-ago figure of 2.9 percent.

Last month’s rate was well below the U.S. number, which dropped two-tenths of a point to 3.7 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says the manufacturing sector contributed “to another strong month of employment numbers, with a 5 percent statewide employment increase in manufacturing over the year.”

