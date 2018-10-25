class="post-template-default single single-post postid-343276 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Nebraska lawmaker wants to lower voting age to 16

BY Associated Press | October 25, 2018
A state senator wants to lower the Nebraska voting age to
16.

Sen. Anna Wishart, of Lincoln, says she intends to propose a state
constitutional amendment next year that would do so. She says today’s 16-year-olds are informed and “fully capable” of helping other voters choose people to represent them in state and local offices.

She said at a legislative forum Wednesday that the idea for a lower voting age came after a conversation with a German woman who had been voting since she was 16 and, as a result, was “so much more engaged and informed than I was about local politics” at a similar age.

Sixteen-year-olds are allowed to vote in Germany’s municipal elections; the voting age is 18 for other elections.

