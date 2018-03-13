class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297043 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska lawmakers approve using cash reserve to balance budget

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2018
Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a debate on a proposed
$8.8 billion two-year budget that has already sparked some major disagreements.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval Tuesday to the first of three budget bills.

The first bill would help balance the budget by drawing $100 million from Nebraska’s cash reserve. That would leave the state with roughly $297 million in what’s commonly known as the rainy day fund.

Gering Sen. John Stinner, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says the state should maintain at least $250 million in its cash reserve.

Some lawmakers, including Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard, raised concerns that they have repeatedly tapped the fund over
the last few years, and warned that the state could continue to face revenue shortfalls.  Erdman said lawmakers should make more cuts.

The cash reserve topped out at nearly $731 million in fiscal year
2016.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
