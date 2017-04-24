Nebraska lawmakers give final approval to a number of bills Monday

It was a busy Monday for Nebraska lawmakers after they gave final approval to a number of bills that have already been debated.

Among the measures was a 48-0 vote on legislation that would allow Nebraska’s Libertarian Party to automatically appear on election ballots.

Lawmakers also passed a bill making it easier for family members to visit their sick or dying relatives. Caregivers would be barred from arbitrarily preventing family members from visiting under a measure passed with a 47-0 vote.

A bill that would create a task force to investigate public health problems in Whiteclay won final approval on a 48-0 vote.

Developers who build or rehabilitate homes in rural Nebraska will have more funding options under a bill passed unanimously Monday to create the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund by transferring about $7 million in unused money from

the state’s affordable housing trust fund.

People convicted of felonies would be able to vote two years earlier under another bill that was passed by the legislature Monday. Lawmakers voted 27-13 Monday to eliminate the state’s two-year waiting period for felons to vote. The measure would let them vote as soon as they complete their sentences, including any parole or probation.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s independent prison watchdog will be able to interview witnesses during ongoing law enforcement investigations under a bill given final approval from lawmakers. Senators voted 42-2 to pass the measure, which will go into effect immediately if Gov. Pete Ricketts signs it.

