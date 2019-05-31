Nebraska lawmakers override one of two vetoes by Governor on last day

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha-area cities will be able to form a new regional transit authority with the power to levy property taxes under a bill passed over Gov. Pete Ricketts’ objections.

Lawmakers voted 33-16 on Friday to override the Republican governor’s veto.

The bill by Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, is designed to help expand the area’s current transit system to better serve residents who don’t have cars. Ricketts criticized the bill because it would allow the transit authority to raise property taxes without a vote of the people.

Wayne says the bill would provide Omaha with a tool it can use to grow and stimulate its economy by helping more people commute to work.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have declined to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto of a bill that would have required gender-neutral language on marriage applications, licenses and certificates.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, filed a motion to override the veto Friday but withdrew it later after expressing disappointment over how her measure was handled. Cavanaugh says she was never told about the governor’s concerns.

Cavanaugh’s bill would have required marriage forms to use the words “Applicant 1” and “Applicant 2” for the two people getting married.

Nebraska’s current marriage application form uses “Groom/Party A” and “Bride/Party B.” Marriage license and certificate forms use “Groom” and “Bride.”

Ricketts says he directed the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to change all documents to read, “Groom/Party A” and “Bride/Party B.”