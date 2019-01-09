Nebraska lawmakers poised to begin busy 2019 session

Nebraska lawmakers are poised to begin a new legislative session with 13 new state senators and a variety of issues on their plate, including a push to reduce property taxes.

Lawmakers will continue to face budget challenges during the 90-day session that begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST. They’ll also consider proposals to legalize medical marijuana, change prison-sentencing laws to reduce overcrowding, and expand a tax break to military retirees.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has promised to unveil a new property tax package.

Lawmakers will spend the first day electing committee leaders _ a procedural matter that plays a key role in determining when bills get hearings and whether they pass. The senators introduce legislation during the session’s first 10 days.