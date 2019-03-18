Nebraska lawmakers still seeking agreement on property taxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With their session nearly halfway over, Nebraska lawmakers are still trying to unite behind a plan to lower property taxes amid uncertainty over how to cover the cost.

Members of the tax-focused Revenue Committee are sorting through their options but signaled they’re open to a sales tax increase, although that move would undoubtedly face resistance from Nebraska businesses. They’re also looking at an income tax cut and getting rid of sales tax exemptions.

Lawmakers face the prospect of a new statewide ballot measure to reduce property taxes in the 2020 general election.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, says she’s concerned that if lawmakers don’t act this session, the petition drive could gain momentum and be approved by voters, forcing state officials to make drastic cuts.