Nebraska lawmakers to begin debate on $8.8 billion budget

Nebraska lawmakers are slated to begin debate on a new

$8.8 billion, two-year state budget.

The package is scheduled for legislative floor debate on Tuesday. The spending plan covers the rest of the current fiscal year and the following fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2019.

It’s likely to spark a number of disagreements among senators. The budget imposes cuts on higher education, including the University of Nebraska. It also contains provisions designed to ensure that abortion providers don’t get federal family-planning money, although opponents say the wording could prevent

low-income people from getting access to other health services as well.

The proposed budget would leave lawmakers with an ending balance of about $583,000 this year, potentially restricting their ability to spend on new programs or tax cuts.