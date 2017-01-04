Nebraska lawmakers to kick off session focused on budget

Nebraska lawmakers are kicking off a new session with 17 new members and a looming budget gap.

The projected $900 million shortfall is expected to dominate the 90-day legislative session, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts will present his proposed budget and other priorities to lawmakers later in the month.

Lawmakers will also elect new leaders on Wednesday, including a speaker and committee leaders. Sens. Jim Scheer, of Norfolk, and Matt Williams, of Gothenburg, are looking to replace outgoing Speaker Galen Hadley, of Kearney, who is leaving office because of term limits.

Seventeen new senators will be sworn into office, accounting for more than one-third of the Legislature. They are replacing senators who were defeated or forced from office by term limits.