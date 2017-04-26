class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231829 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska lawmakers to need another $50M to balance budget

BY Associated Press | April 26, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska lawmakers to need another $50M to balance budget

Nebraska lawmakers who worked to erase a nearly $900 million projected revenue shortfall will have to come up with another $50 million to balance the state budget.

Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board set new revenue estimates on Wednesday, predicting the state will collect $4.3 billion in the current fiscal year and $9.2 billion in the upcoming two-year budget cycle. The new projections will wipe out the $3.5 million that lawmakers had available for priorities this year.

Forecasting board members offered differing views on the state economy. Members from Nebraska’s larger cities offered a positive outlook, while rural members warned of a struggling farm economy.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says the estimates are another hurdle but not disastrous when it comes to balancing the budget.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments