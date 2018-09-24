Nebraska lawmakers to seek redistricting changes in 2019

The once-a-decade process of redrawing legislative and congressional districts will face fresh scrutiny and a new sense of urgency next year as Nebraska legislators decide whether to overhaul the effort to reduce partisanship.

Democrats and some Republicans in the GOP-dominated Legislature say that the current process, which will begin again in 2021, is too self-serving because it lets incumbent lawmakers design their own districts and those held by political allies in Congress.

Others maintain the state constitution requires legislators

to handle the entire process.

Sherry Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, says some advocates for changing the system have considered a ballot initiative, but a petition drive is likely too expensive.

Miller says she’s confident lawmakers will consider at least one proposal in next year’s session.