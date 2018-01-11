class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283434 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska LEAD 36 in South America

BY Susan Littlefield | January 11, 2018
Nebraska LEAD class 36 is spending time in South America learning about the culture, agriculture and its effects on the global economy.

KRVN’s Adam Smith is part of the class and will be sharing reports during his international travel:

Alex McKiernan from Martell talks with Ty Walker of Arthur & Scott Bieck of Trumble:

Shane Terrell of Gothenburg talks with Dave Rowe from Johnson Lake:

 

Update from Adam Smith:

http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-3208

Lo Valledor Markett-Adam Smith:

http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-3209

LEAD 36 Fellows Nora Turner from Lincoln, and Kelsey Vala from Gretna discuss the Lo Valledor Market:

http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-3210

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
