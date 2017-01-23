Nebraska leadership weighs in U.S. withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“TPP would have helped grow Nebraska. The trade deal would have expanded markets for Nebraska’s commodities, increasing our state’s ag cash receipts by a projected $378 million a year. President Trump has pledged to take a new approach to trade negotiations through bilateral trade agreements. I urge him to take swift action in the first 100 days of his administration to substantially expand markets for ag exports.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement this morning regarding news reports that President Trump will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership today.

“It’s clear that those of us who believe trade is good for American families have done a terrible job defending trade’s historic successes and celebrating its future potential. We have to make the arguments and we have to start now.”

Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau President also weighed in on the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“We are certainly disappointed with President Trump’s decision to sign an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Economic analysis conducted by the Nebraska Farm Bureau showed that virtually every county in Nebraska would have been positively impacted by the agreement with the state as a whole projected to see increased agricultural cash receipts by more than $378 million annually.“

“The TPP reflected a major opportunity for the farmers and ranchers who grow and raise Nebraska’s top commodities including beef, pork, corn, and soybeans. Over $150 million or nearly 40 percent of Nebraska’s projected increase in sales of agriculture products under TPP would have come from the sale of Nebraska beef into TPP countries. Nebraska pork producers would have also seen growth opportunities with Nebraska pork sales statewide expanding by more than $39 million annually. Finally, our corn and soybean farmers would have seen annual growth of over $76 million and $34 million respectively.”

“It is imperative that the Trump Administration now work on other ways to expand agricultural trade. While we continue to support all of our previous free trade agreements, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has quadrupled U.S. agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico, we stand ready to work with the new administration to help expand and develop new markets for Nebraska agricultural products.”