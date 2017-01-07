Nebraska legislative committee picks panned as partisan

Nebraska lawmakers approved new committee assignments

Friday that could make it easier for conservatives to advance major tax-cutting legislation but could also create deep divides over education policy.

The vote came as some senators warned that the Legislature is becoming overtly partisan after shunning formal party labels for 80 years.The officially nonpartisan Legislature is now comprised of 32 registered Republicans, 15 Democrats, one Libertarian and one independent.

But some committees are stacked with Republicans, including the tax-focused Revenue Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. One exception is the Education Committee, which has four Democrats, three

Republicans and a Libertarian.

On Wednesday, conservative Republicans swept nearly all of the Legislature’s committee chairmanships. Some of those seats had been sought by Democrats and moderate Republicans with more seniority.