Nebraska Lottery doles out $11 million in benefits

The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed more than $11

million to education, environmental and other causes in the state.

The $11,236,782 distributed at the end of June covered a three-month period of sales of lottery tickets.

Most of the money from lottery games in Nebraska is split between an education fund and an environmental trust fund. Each of those received $5 million.

The Nebraska State Fair received more than $1.1 million, and programs to help compulsive gamblers received more than $122,000.

The Nebraska Lottery says more than $648.6 million has been distributed since the state lottery began operating in 1993.