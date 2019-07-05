class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394202 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Nebraska man trapped overnight under vehicle in sinkhole

BY Associated Press | July 5, 2019
Courtesy/ Rural Callaway man rescued from beneath SUV in southwest Custer County cornfield on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

A central Nebraska man has been rescued after driving into a
sinkhole in a cornfield and becoming trapped overnight under his SUV when he got out of the vehicle.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the unidentified man was last seen before his accident driving north of Cozad on Tuesday afternoon. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Barrett Gibbons said it’s likely the accident occurred after that sighting.

A relative reported him missing Wednesday morning and authorities found his SUV Wednesday afternoon suspended above a further 10-foot drop.

Gibbons said the man fell underneath the vehicle trying to leave it. A
fire-and-rescue team used a ladder to get down to him, put him in a harness and hauled him up. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Kearney.

