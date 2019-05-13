Nebraska may take new steps to prosecute human traffickers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Traffickers who sell women and children for sex in Nebraska could have their phones tapped by law enforcement and face prosecution years or even decades after their crimes under a sweeping new bill set for legislative debate.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a package this week that would make it easier to prosecute human traffickers and provide state services to children who fall victim.

It’s the latest step in a multi-year, bipartisan push to clamp down on human trafficking in Nebraska. Lawmakers have increased criminal penalties for traffickers, cleared the way for more lawsuits by victims and shifted state law to focus more on punishing traffickers.

Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, says the bill will help Nebraska remain a leader in fighting human trafficking.