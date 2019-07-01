class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393342 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Nebraska measure could tip the number of states with casinos

BY Associated Press | July 1, 2019
Nebraska voters may decide next year whether to legalize casino gambling in a ballot measure that could tip the number of states that
allow commercial gambling into the majority.

Supporters of legalized casinos have launched a petition drive to place the issue on the 2020 ballot with financial backing from the economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 25 states allow casino gambling with games such as slot machines, craps and roulette wheels. That includes Nebraska’s neighbors of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota.

Iowa casinos, in particular, cater to Nebraska residents looking to
gamble.

The measure is certain to face opposition from casino opponents, who say it will worsen the social ills associated with gambling.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
