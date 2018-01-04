Nebraska officials gave no info to Trump election commission

Officials say President Donald Trump’s election fraud commission never received any Nebraska voter information before the group was disbanded.

A spokeswoman for Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale said Thursday that the commission last talked with state officials several months ago and hadn’t responded to Gale’s requests for more information.

Gale had said he would fulfill the commission’s request for publicly available information, but only if he received assurances that voters’ information would be protected and not used illegally. He also asked about the status of several lawsuits challenging the commission’s request for voter information.

Trump spiked the commission Wednesday amid infighting and refusals by numerous states to cooperate, but at the same time transferred its mission to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.