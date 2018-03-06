Nebraska online sales tax measure clears key hurdle

A bill intended to help Nebraska collect more online sales tax revenue is headed to a final vote in the Legislature.

Lawmakers advanced a revised version of the measure on a 34-7 vote Tuesday after supporters overcame a filibuster. The bill would require online retailers to report taxable sales to buyers and the total amount paid by Nebraska purchasers to the Department of Revenue.

Opponents say the measure is toothless and thus creates a false hope of a level playing field with brick-and-mortar businesses while imposing burdensome reporting requirements. Nebraska already requires residents to pay online sales taxes via their income tax returns, but few people comply.

If the current votes hold, backers will also have more than enough support to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ expected veto.