Nebraska park officials dislike painted rocks trend

The painted rocks craze isn’t catching on with parks

officials in Nebraska.The Lincoln Journal Star reports that thousands of Nebraska residents in the past six months have joined Facebook groups dedicated to painting and hiding rocks.

The stones are covered with colorful images or inspiring messages and hidden at parks or outside stores for strangers to find them.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials are asking visitors to refrain from hiding painted rocks in state parks and recreation areas, saying it violates a regulation against disturbing the natural landscape.

State parks administrator Jim Swenson said in a statement that for many visitors, encountering painted rocks “diminishes the land’s beauty and the experience of being in nature.”