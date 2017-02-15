class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215771 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska prairie dog management law in crosshairs once again

BY Associated Press | February 15, 2017
Nebraska’s longest-serving lawmaker is once again trying to repeal a law that could allow county officials to kill black-tailed prairie dogs on private property if a neighbor complains.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha says the 2012 law violates property rights by allowing the government to trespass on private land without a warrant or other due process safeguards. He proposed a repeal measure Tuesday to the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee.

Black-tailed prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and considered an important species to maintain the region’s ecological balance, but some ranchers view them as pests because they tear up valuable grassland.

Only Sheridan County in northwest Nebraska has made use of the law. County Commissioner Jack Andersen says the law helps local officials deal with landowners who don’t manage their property.

