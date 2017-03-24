class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224311 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska preliminary jobless rate 3.2 percent in February

BY Associated Press | March 24, 2017
A new report says Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate
for February dropped a tenth of a point from 3.2 percent in January.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the rate matched the February 2016 rate. The state’s newest figure also remained well below the preliminary national figure of 4.7 percent for February.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment remained above 1 million last month. The private industry segments with the most growth over the month were education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

