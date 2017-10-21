Nebraska prison workers voice worries about morale, turnover

Nebraska prison workers say they’re deeply concerned about

employee morale and turnover in the corrections department, despite recent efforts to make improvements.

Some workers spoke through tears Friday at a legislative hearing to examine issues in the Department of Correctional Services.

Cpl. Carla Jorgens of the Nebraska State Penitentiary says morale in the last five years has been the lowest she has seen in her 20-year career. She says many employees are forced to choose between family obligations and their jobs because of overtime.

Sgt. Brad Kreifels says he’s concerned a staffer will have to get killed

before the public takes their concerns seriously.

Nebraska corrections director Scott Frakes says the agency has accomplished a “tremendous amount” in just a few years but acknowledges the department needs to do more.