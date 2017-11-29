class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Nebraska prisons won’t release lethal injection drug records

BY Associated Press | November 29, 2017
Michael Coghlan / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN Online Graphic

Nebraska prison officials are refusing to identify the
supplier who recently sold them lethal injection drugs, despite having released such information in the past.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services denied a November 10 public records request by The Associated Press. The Omaha World-Herald reported Tuesday that its request was also denied.

The department is arguing for the first time that the records are confidential attorney work product and are protected by attorney-client privilege. The department also contends the supplier is part of its “execution team,” whose identities are confidential.

The department notified death-row inmate Jose Sandoval on November 9 that it intends to execute him using four drugs.

Lawmakers debated legislation this year to let the department conceal the identities of its suppliers, but the bill hasn’t passed.

